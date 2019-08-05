Tower Bridge Advisors Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Upped as Stock Value Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by $511,460

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.43 million market cap company. It closed at $4.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 67,192 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 billion, up from 65,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81 million shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Morgan Growt (VMRGX) by 3,254 shares to 8,711 shares, valued at $265.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,230 shares, and cut its stake in Int’l Business Machin (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,225 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Beach Point Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.86% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cls Investments Limited reported 3,923 shares stake. United Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 19,913 shares. Northern holds 20,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 1.87M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 5.27M shares. Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 123,733 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7.77 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 1.1% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equi (CH) by 113,386 shares to 15.25M shares, valued at $111.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Muni (NQP) by 28,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Global Opp Eqty Tr (BOE).