Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 140,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 645,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.80 million, up from 504,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 446,929 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 46,808 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 billion, up from 46,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.26M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 2.93% or 249,259 shares. Private Asset Management holds 0.14% or 9,202 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6.08M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 9.16 million shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 76,392 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 182,548 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 533,931 shares. Polen Management Ltd Company owns 5.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12.13M shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc reported 304,571 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Garde Cap holds 9,831 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wallington Asset accumulated 0.13% or 5,900 shares. Loeb Prtn holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.05% or 2,423 shares. Natixis stated it has 930,482 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 54 shares to 3,105 shares, valued at $565.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,105 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 25,650 shares to 13.44M shares, valued at $1.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 490,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.30M shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Limited Liability Company holds 1.91% or 272,644 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 1.82M shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,832 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 100,718 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). South State Corporation reported 37,473 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 1.68 million shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.35% stake. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc holds 0.24% or 15,100 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.21% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 135,250 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 197,863 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gradient Invs Lc holds 0.04% or 4,563 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.25% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

