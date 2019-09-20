Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Keycorp (KEY) Stake; Mengis Capital Management Lifted Its Cvs Com (CVS) Holding by $583,470

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 649,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52B, up from 645,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 18.26M shares traded or 98.62% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 60.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 10,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 28,535 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 17,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 13.46% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.20M are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company. Concorde Asset Ltd Com owns 6,800 shares. Capwealth Ltd holds 1.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 177,675 shares. Michigan-based Exchange Management Inc has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bragg Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 10,649 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Lc reported 8.93M shares. Violich Capital Inc holds 3.01% or 224,501 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young reported 145,303 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership owns 192,571 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 72,489 shares. Fincl Architects stated it has 12,863 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 134,472 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,471 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm stated it has 24,504 shares. Marathon Mgmt accumulated 0.91% or 40,818 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lack Of Family Conversations About Philanthropy Fuels Differences Of Opinion Finds Key Private Bank Poll – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.