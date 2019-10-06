Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $229.95 Million; Copeland Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Snap (SNA) as Stock Value Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 46,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 37,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 228,719 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 201,006 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.00 billion, up from 199,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 66,152 shares to 466,158 shares, valued at $27.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,239 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap-On And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap-on +8% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Snap-on Incorporated Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros invested 0.16% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 214,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Group Inc Llc invested in 151,975 shares. Comm Natl Bank reported 2,917 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 3,650 shares. 7,265 are held by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Neuberger Berman holds 0% or 2,593 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Harbour Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.68% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 14,369 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc has 0.05% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,226 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 21,241 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Allergan, Merck, Roche, J&J and Bristol-Myers – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stocks Pummeled as Recession Fears Rattle – Schaeffers Research” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Sees Worst Loss Since August on Global Economic Fears – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen files for new indication for Spravato – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Cap Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0.15% or 2,156 shares. Consulate Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,957 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 233,915 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 1.53% stake. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,845 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity reported 1.19 million shares. Chevy Chase invested 1.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited owns 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 99,762 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 0.83% or 210,315 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 2.12% or 60,403 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 2,256 shares in its portfolio.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 300 shares to 2,805 shares, valued at $487.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,969 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.