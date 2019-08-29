Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 9 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 866 shares with $1.54 billion value, up from 857 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air

Among 2 analysts covering Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Western Asset Mortgage has $10.5 highest and $10.5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 10.88% above currents $9.47 stock price. Western Asset Mortgage had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. See Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 255,521 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 32,251 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 36,965 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 3,699 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc Inc stated it has 48 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 86,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fin has 5,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 205,564 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 99,862 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 83,558 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 384,540 shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 6.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $456.69 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,610 activity. Murphy Jennifer had bought 10,000 shares worth $99,800. 3,500 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares with value of $35,173 were bought by Trifon Harris. 3,446 shares valued at $35,637 were bought by McNamara Dennis Joseph on Thursday, March 14.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 37,429 shares to 645,303 valued at $10.16 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 200 shares and now owns 21,469 shares. United Technologies C (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.62% above currents $1764.25 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.