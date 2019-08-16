Tower Bridge Advisors Position In Norfolk Southern (NSC) Was Increased; Skylands Capital Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 140.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 52,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 90,300 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 100 shares as the company's stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 10,946 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05B, up from 10,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.02 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Int by 4,530 shares to 130,458 shares, valued at $8.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,950 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Fl reported 1,104 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 50,490 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2,544 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, Utah-based fund reported 491,076 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt invested in 11,090 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 82,538 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,567 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn accumulated 2,234 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 418,457 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.10M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox reported 3,124 shares stake. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 949 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 60,492 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Asset Management One Communications holds 0.16% or 158,306 shares in its portfolio. 27,304 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by:

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,150 shares to 317,200 shares, valued at $60.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.