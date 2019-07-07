Tower Bridge Advisors Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Raised by $1.44 Billion; Corbyn Investment Management Stake in Mastec (Mtz) (MTZ) Trimmed by $306,480

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 14,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52B, up from 79,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 259,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 436,293 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Ma accumulated 16,945 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 143,600 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 49,236 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 295,928 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 520,333 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 39,737 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Inc has 0.05% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 23,303 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd owns 0.39% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,390 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 6,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 446 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daruma Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 52,141 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 53,883 shares. Southport Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Company reported 14,300 shares stake.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.37M for 11.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perritt Cap Management has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,659 shares. Westwood Gp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.85 million shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 252,353 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Inc reported 344,310 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 10,224 shares. Fil holds 0.66% or 4.16M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 493,901 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.18% or 121,274 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,390 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 176,038 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.5% stake. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 718,450 shares. Markel holds 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 186,150 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 8,865 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res C (NYSE:PXD) by 163 shares to 49,718 shares, valued at $7.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,199 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).