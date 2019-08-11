Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 3,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 149,446 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12B, down from 153,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

