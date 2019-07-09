Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $8.07 Million; As Synaptics Com (SYNA) Share Price Declined, Kempen Capital Management Lifted Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,455 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763.49M, down from 9,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 1.18 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (SYNA) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 48,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,158 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 176,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Synaptics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 203,456 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) by 114,022 shares to 492,603 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,812 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% or 240,475 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 7,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.53% or 10,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 610,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Zweig has 60,000 shares. Smith Graham Co Inv Advsrs LP has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 20,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,351 are held by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.31 million shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 3,500 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors has 0.42% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. 16,220 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.07% or 44,727 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 205 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 34,613 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sei Invs owns 502,217 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 1.93% stake. 114,381 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Asset Mngmt One Co reported 0.08% stake. Bb&T Corp holds 103,308 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 133,824 shares. Ent Finance Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 209 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.34M for 16.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,530 shares to 2,326 shares, valued at $698.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).