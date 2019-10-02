Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $28.57 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 792 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 186,578 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73B, down from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 2.59M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 47,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 480,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, down from 528,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,049 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,960 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Company accumulated 1% or 321,153 shares. Clark Cap Group has 0.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 646,380 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs reported 1.48M shares. Korea Invest holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.61M shares. Quantitative Invest Management Llc reported 444,110 shares stake. Principal Gru stated it has 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Intll Sarl holds 19,100 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 78,060 shares. Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 5,746 shares. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability reported 145,572 shares. 1.03 million are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd. Driehaus Llc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodley Farra Manion reported 30,845 shares stake.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard/Wellington F (VWENX) by 46 shares to 6,724 shares, valued at $480.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.27M for 25.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.