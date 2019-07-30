Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Halliburton Co. (HAL) Position By $344.57 Million; Rent A Center De Has 1.66 Sentiment

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Halliburton Co. (HAL) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 11,760 shares as Halliburton Co. (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 153,630 shares with $4.50 billion value, down from 165,390 last quarter. Halliburton Co. now has $19.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 11.94M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION

Rent A Center Inc De (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 106 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 64 trimmed and sold stock positions in Rent A Center Inc De. The investment managers in our database reported: 48.37 million shares, up from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rent A Center Inc De in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 21,308 shares to 90,071 valued at $4.86 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 100 shares and now owns 10,946 shares. Alphabet Class C was raised too.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $323.37 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HAL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $35 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Broadview Ltd reported 11,475 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 36,900 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 58,797 shares in its portfolio. 68,239 were reported by Alexandria Cap Ltd Co. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 684 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 39,437 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 478,397 shares. Barnett And Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,000 shares. 374,824 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management L P. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 737,825 shares. Ww Asset reported 69,782 shares. Amer Century accumulated 0.13% or 4.47 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg holds 908,450 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 41.11 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 305,344 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares.