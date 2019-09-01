Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Position By $118.43 Million; Last Week SINA (SINA) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina Corp has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 76.66% above currents $41.18 stock price. Sina Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 31. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. Benchmark maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) latest ratings:

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) stake by 12.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 5,450 shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 40.97%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 36,850 shares with $800.75M value, down from 42,300 last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 741,412 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Among 4 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CommScope Holding has $34 highest and $1600 lowest target. $24’s average target is 123.46% above currents $10.74 stock price. CommScope Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1600 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

