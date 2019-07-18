Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered By $220.15 Million Its Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Stake; Stonecastle Financial (BANX) Shorts Down By 42%

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,928 shares as Jacobs Engineering (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 153,622 shares with $11.55 billion value, down from 156,550 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering now has $11.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 690,267 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data

Stonecastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) had a decrease of 42% in short interest. BANX’s SI was 5,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42% from 10,000 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Stonecastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)’s short sellers to cover BANX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1,250 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 3,863 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd holds 174,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Corp accumulated 14,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Bard Assocs has 19,735 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 500 shares. Greenwich Inv Management reported 168,286 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Brinker owns 21,498 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 23,500 shares. 12,934 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Punch Assoc Mgmt Inc holds 0.77% or 422,637 shares. 8,824 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $144.21 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 3,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs accumulated 15 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com accumulated 825,706 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 5,849 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Com holds 311,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Lp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Somerville Kurt F holds 6,450 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Co reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 6,786 shares. Hl Fincl Lc accumulated 57,531 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 133,715 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 0.04% or 17,549 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity. $49,779 worth of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) was sold by Tyler Michael R.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 10,933 shares to 290,241 valued at $14.72B in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) stake by 3,898 shares and now owns 185,606 shares. A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. Robert W. Baird maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.