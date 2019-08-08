Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Thermo Fisher Scienti (TMO) Stake by $24.63 Million as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 3.14M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scienti (TMO) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 90 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 32,429 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 billion, up from 32,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scienti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $280.91. About 831,091 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B G C Partners Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 298,400 shares to 432,550 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ship Fin Intl F (NYSE:SFL) by 189,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.42 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,172 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 124,628 shares. Clark Estates Ny accumulated 49,550 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 1.19% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.82% or 120,941 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 23,123 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324,656 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 5,640 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt has invested 1.81% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.35% or 623,155 shares. Opus Point Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford Commerce invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 54,396 shares. Moreover, Lathrop has 5.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reliant Investment Management Lc reported 16,375 shares stake. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 26,917 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement has 3,219 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 2.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 235,111 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 340,488 shares or 3% of the stock. Stevens Cap LP invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Spf Beheer Bv holds 306,417 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 11,999 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 12,200 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.09% or 2,629 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability accumulated 1.44% or 36,181 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.56% or 411,777 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison I (NYSE:ED) by 350 shares to 2,431 shares, valued at $206.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,006 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NASDAQ:NXPI).