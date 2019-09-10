Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $554.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 290,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 billion, up from 279,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 7.26M shares traded or 71.04% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 143.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 43,967 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 18,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 9.64M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt reported 0.21% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 81,767 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.83% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Quantres Asset Mgmt has 3.2% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Comml Bank accumulated 10,055 shares. Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 951,938 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Lc holds 63,977 shares. 2.80M are held by Legal General Gru Plc. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 594 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 223,636 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 7,116 are owned by Ameritas Investment Partners. Polar Capital Llp has 0.3% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The California-based Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Peddock Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 11,760 shares to 153,630 shares, valued at $4.50 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financi (NYSE:RJF) by 8,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,347 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE) by 2,430 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 7,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,434 shares, and cut its stake in The Southern Co. (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & reported 31,795 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 559,889 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Ltd owns 595,868 shares. 1,074 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Shelton Cap accumulated 521 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Element Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.47M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. 38,045 are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 308,651 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Jones Lllp holds 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 10,368 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn invested in 247 shares or 0% of the stock.