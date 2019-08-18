Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Brown & Brown Com (BRO) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Brown & Brown Inc Com (BRO) stake by 109.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 41,200 shares as Brown & Brown Inc Com (BRO)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 78,750 shares with $2.32 billion value, up from 37,550 last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc Com now has $10.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 1.39M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.38’s average target is 15.98% above currents $8.95 stock price. Annaly Capital had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5000 Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M. The insider Green Anthony C bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. 2,780 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9.16 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) CEO Kevin Keyes on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 16,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smithfield accumulated 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0% or 800 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 161,004 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 10,891 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mraz Amerine & Associate has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 1,341 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc holds 192,207 shares. Automobile Association holds 942,446 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 14,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Invest accumulated 208,791 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.03 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 35,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 30,141 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 455,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 959 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 6,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11.32M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 763,901 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Private Trust Na holds 20,675 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 379,665 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs stated it has 30,182 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 27,737 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 136 shares. 2.86M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 158,058 shares.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $179,806 were bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR on Thursday, July 25.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown & Brown acquires CKP Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Yozell Associates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.