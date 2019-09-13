Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); Viking Global Investors LP Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) Trimmed by $307.68 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 84,697 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 billion, up from 81,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 1.49 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 5.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.92M, down from 7.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 719,395 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.14M shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $248.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 197,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.60 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scienti (NYSE:TMO) by 85 shares to 32,344 shares, valued at $9.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,431 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl In (NYSE:PM).

