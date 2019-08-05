Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX); New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Upped Stake

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.19 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 8,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 138,576 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 billion, up from 129,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.96M shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD Partners & Co. Hires Blackstone Alum to Bolster Private Equity Group; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 55 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $824.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 1,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,185 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 7.29% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Coe Capital Llc invested 0.62% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Community Commercial Bank Na accumulated 100 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Aureus Asset Management Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,833 shares. Moreover, Alethea Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,000 shares. Hartford holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 595 shares. Ruggie has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 41,500 shares. Cypress Limited holds 13,201 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 19,798 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications owns 1,701 shares. Caz Invests LP has 7,300 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Torray has invested 0.18% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Perkins Coie Com, Washington-based fund reported 223 shares.

