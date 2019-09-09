Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $309.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $18.42 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61M shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 8,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 138,576 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85B, up from 129,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 09/04/2018 – The Great Blackstone Swaps Saga Just Became a Whole Lot Crazier; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 25/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE RISES ON REPORT OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kingfisher Lc reported 2,854 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.19% stake. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has 0.29% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 127,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. White Elm Capital stated it has 75,400 shares or 4.82% of all its holdings. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd reported 9,493 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sigma Planning Corp holds 1,014 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 10,526 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,379 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,475 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Martin Currie has 387,615 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability holds 0.95% or 26,100 shares. Renaissance Llc reported 135,122 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Incorporated stated it has 59,600 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 17,620 shares. Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 37,325 shares. Overbrook Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,220 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 404,654 shares. Moreover, Provise Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,945 shares. Narwhal Capital reported 106,805 shares. 50,112 were accumulated by Torray Limited Liability Company. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Wade G W And has 26,126 shares.