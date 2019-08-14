Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by $1.42 Billion as Stock Value Rose; Mason Street Advisors Has Boosted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 6,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 589,486 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.86 million, up from 582,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,880 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43B, up from 54,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inc holds 25,660 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Van Eck has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 103,192 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co stated it has 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,967 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Minnesota-based Northrock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 26,466 shares in its portfolio. Mirador LP owns 19,808 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 9,156 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co accumulated 119,939 shares. Florida-based Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barclays Public Ltd owns 3.57M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 36,623 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 151 shares to 4,926 shares, valued at $604.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) by 2,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,622 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley reported 194,513 shares stake. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 152,020 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 2.37 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 1.26% or 170,565 shares in its portfolio. 4,006 are owned by Financial Advantage. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 35,086 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 104,989 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Webster Natl Bank N A has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 97,944 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 314,819 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 249,178 shares. Mcf Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mgmt Limited reported 6,302 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 15,100 shares.