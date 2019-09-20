Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Enterprise Prods Part (EPD) Stake by $409.39 Million; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Part (EPD) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 239,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 billion, up from 225,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Part for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 5.46 million shares traded or 50.05% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 41,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 9,163 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731,000, down from 50,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 516,832 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Taking Personal Healthcare by Storm: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Garmin ‘leverages power of Disney’ for new Captain America, Captain Marvel watches – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Garmin® introduces the Panoptix LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, a hard water solution with revolutionary sonar capabilities – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Revolutionary Tacx® NEO Bike Smart begins shipping – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial Inc holds 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 254,626 shares. 23,652 are owned by Creative Planning. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 46,774 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 542,384 shares. Meritage Port has 25,995 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.55% or 171,789 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 18,085 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 64,648 shares. State Street stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 39,536 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 3,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgestream Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 7,118 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1,447 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 13,178 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 15,679 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 38,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Expand and Extend Acadian Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 121 shares to 4,805 shares, valued at $659.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm (NYSE:CM) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,807 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 138,824 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fayez Sarofim And holds 19.87M shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 371,590 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 46,261 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 121,680 shares for 5.74% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.37% or 44,426 shares. Burney Communication accumulated 33,683 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 0.14% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 59,922 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates holds 8,480 shares. 14,268 are held by Forte Cap Ltd Adv. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 352,915 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,936 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 38,308 shares.