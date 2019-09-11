Tower Bridge Advisors Holds Position in Novartis Adr (NVS); Falcon Edge Capital LP Upped Its Uranium Energy (UEC) Stake

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 111,004 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67B, up from 110,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.17M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND; 10/05/2018 – Novartis also says it has talked to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the payments; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 10/04/2018 – Novartis: DISPERZ(R) Receives FDA Approval to Treat TSC-associated Partial-Onset Seizures; 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders; 25/04/2018 – Don’t miss — ‘Site-less’ trials in mind, Novartis launches an app for ophthalmology research @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 726,719 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Nick Hodge: It’s Not Too Late to Invest in Uranium | INN – Investing News Network” on January 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UEC Comments on the Presidential Memoranda Issued on Uranium and Establishment of the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Uranium Energy Corp Extends Credit Facility to January 31, 2022 and Completes Royalty Sales to Uranium Royalty Corp – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Outlines Development Plans in Preparation for the Mid-2019 US Government National Security Action on Uranium Imports – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Corp Receives Radioactive Material License for the Burke Hollow ISR Project in South Texas – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6.32 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 521,190 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 35,400 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 440 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 7.79 million shares. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 522,698 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 26,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 14,270 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 41,450 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,569 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 11,501 shares.