Tower Bridge Advisors Holding in Ingersoll (IR) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Leavell Investment Management Decreased Its Centene (CNC) Holding as Share Price Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2,225 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281.84M, up from 2,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.69. About 791,203 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 16,084 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 26,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 5.15 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.24M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

