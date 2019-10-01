Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding as Valuation Rose; Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 2701.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 11,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 11,767 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, up from 420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 12,725 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 209,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27B, down from 212,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 46,183 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.65 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4 shares to 99,361 shares, valued at $9.68 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synchrony to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,589 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida real estate firm buys 6 office buildings near Atlanta airport (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Flexsteel (FLXS) Announces Charles R. Eitel and Matthew A. Kaness to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A massive â€˜merchandise logistics centerâ€™ is teed up for Westphalia. Is Amazon coming to Prince George’s? – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.