Tower Bridge Advisors Has Raised Position in Oracle Sys (ORCL); As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Position by $39.79 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 255,416 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55B, up from 252,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 177,523 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $173.15. About 255,467 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.27 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.