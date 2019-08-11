Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Stake; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 108 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 68 cut down and sold holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 155.86 million shares, down from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,928 shares as Jacobs Engineering (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 153,622 shares with $11.55 billion value, down from 156,550 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering now has $11.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.14’s average target is 1.44% above currents $85.9 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 23. M Partners maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $87 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 1405.83 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.32M shares traded or 272.19% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Presima Inc. holds 8.44% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 6.25 million shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5% invested in the company for 998,072 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84 million shares.