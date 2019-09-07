Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Consolidated Edison I (ED) by $29.68 Million as Stock Price Declined; The Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Private Asset Management Decreased Position by $696,386

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison I (ED) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2,431 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.17 million, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Consolidated Edison I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.18 million shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED)

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,646 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 85,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 89,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.60M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 93 shares to 77,691 shares, valued at $10.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway In (BRKB) by 270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,833 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. On Saturday, August 31 Sanchez Robert bought $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. Shares for $2,002 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Saturday, August 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,350 worth of stock. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $88 was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. de la Bastide Lore bought $348 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares to 144,405 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).