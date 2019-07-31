Tower Bridge Advisors Has Increased Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake By $4.21 Million; Landstar System (LSTR) Sentiment Is 0.95

Landstar System Inc (LSTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 125 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 132 trimmed and sold positions in Landstar System Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 39.24 million shares, down from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Landstar System Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 114 Increased: 84 New Position: 41.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 0.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 50 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 46,808 shares with $3.94 billion value, up from 46,758 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $134.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 4.53M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. for 422,007 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 235,793 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 77,500 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.26% in the stock. Parthenon Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 79,655 shares.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 455,607 shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.31 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84M for 18.41 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atria Investments Limited Company accumulated 35,949 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 44,799 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.26% or 115,154 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 67,481 shares. Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,414 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 52,462 shares. Swiss Bank owns 4.25 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc accumulated 0.06% or 3,019 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company reported 3,513 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.19% or 3,415 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $12.30 million worth of stock.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) stake by 300 shares to 3,700 valued at $347.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 45,872 shares and now owns 24,179 shares. Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was reduced too.

