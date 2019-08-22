Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Shares Declined; Prologics (PLD) Valuation Rose While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Raised by $422,166 Its Holding

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 505,256 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors analyzed 29,482 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 108,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20B, down from 138,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 3.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€" even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to 'Close Soon': CFIUS Letter; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea's Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm's Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group's support; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure

