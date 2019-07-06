Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Position By $6.20 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 919,164 shares with $30.19 million value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 1.40 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 3,794 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 149,446 shares with $6.12B value, down from 153,240 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $209.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corp owns 721,875 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 33,054 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 1,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability has invested 3.77% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 1,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Plc reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Comerica Bancshares has 89,985 shares. Citigroup has 8,455 shares. 313,920 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 58,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 2.18M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Mgmt invested in 0.99% or 265,100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 3,058 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY also sold $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of stock or 11,580 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Berkshire Hathaway In (BRKB) stake by 270 shares to 18,833 valued at $3.78B in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scienti (NYSE:TMO) stake by 90 shares and now owns 32,429 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.