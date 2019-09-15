Tower Bridge Advisors Has Boosted Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $72.57 Million; Heritage Investors Management Continues to Hold Stake in Align Technology (ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 7,817 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 6,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.21M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 2,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 89,699 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36B, up from 86,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 60,098 shares to 160,783 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,213 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 991 shares. Advisors Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 18,020 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 241,318 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.55% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 61,843 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 17,946 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3,000 shares. Sit Invest Inc accumulated 14,265 shares. Cambridge Rech reported 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability invested in 64,238 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 22,668 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,854 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management reported 114,447 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,616 shares. Provise Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,029 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase Align Technology At $195, Earn 8.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Dropped 12.4% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl In (NYSE:PM) by 225 shares to 18,226 shares, valued at $1.43B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,289 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 324,064 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors invested 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 630,195 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,343 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 454,560 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 18,791 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 224,219 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 134,502 shares. Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 70,950 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 2.64M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 698 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Twin Tree Management LP has 17,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsr has 0.26% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 53,720 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.