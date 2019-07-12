Tower Bridge Advisors Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Company (DIS) Stake; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lowered Hain Celestial Group (Call) (HAIN) Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Disney Walt Company (DIS) stake by 23.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 12,760 shares as Disney Walt Company (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 66,880 shares with $7.43 billion value, up from 54,120 last quarter. Disney Walt Company now has $258.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (HAIN) stake by 90.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 45,400 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (HAIN)’s stock rose 37.61%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 4,600 shares with $107,000 value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 1.58M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors Inc accumulated 0.12% or 23,600 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Counsel accumulated 0.05% or 5,570 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Comm has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendershot invested 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provise Management Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,860 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Waratah Limited holds 0.77% or 65,476 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp has 9,211 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt invested in 37,701 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 7,952 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 33,369 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc holds 75,659 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.50M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 89 shares to 14,129 valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) stake by 7,876 shares and now owns 213,951 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Call) (NYSE:EW) stake by 125,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) stake by 185,000 shares and now owns 426,300 shares. Zogenix Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $21.95 million for 23.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 136,871 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested in 0% or 1,184 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 43,723 shares. State Street invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 18,036 are held by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 866,924 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 169,888 shares. 55,860 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,720 shares. 11,614 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd. Philadelphia Tru Communication holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 177,300 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 693,426 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 57,607 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tradition Cap Llc accumulated 60,560 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Shares for $47.34M were bought by Welling Glenn W.. 2.00 million shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $47.34 million on Friday, May 17.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15.

