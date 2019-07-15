Tower Bridge Advisors Cut Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $631.64 Million; Canal Insurance Company Has Increased Its Position in Enersys Ord (ENS) as Market Valuation Declined

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Enersys Ord (ENS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Enersys Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 138,535 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 13,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 287,175 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36B, down from 300,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.63M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% or 147,225 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 61 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 0.01% stake. Paradigm Capital New York holds 2.05% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 358,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 2,103 shares. Copper Rock Partners Limited Co reported 205,240 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 15,543 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.92M shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 128,600 shares. 311 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership. First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 5,176 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 14 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,886 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares holds 135,798 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And invested 0.25% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Opus Management invested in 102,100 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc stated it has 737,304 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.52% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 51,659 shares. First Finance In reported 1,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 4,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.12% or 534,714 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Skba Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 7,700 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 253,625 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,308 shares to 90,071 shares, valued at $4.86 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 In (IVV) by 12 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & (NYSE:FBHS).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.