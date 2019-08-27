Tower Bridge Advisors Cut Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $45.43 Million; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 152,447 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52B, down from 91,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 4.58M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 1,425 shares to 67,192 shares, valued at $4.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 8,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP accumulated 5.57M shares. Adirondack Co has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sound Shore Management Ct accumulated 2.87M shares or 2.76% of the stock. Live Your Vision Lc has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 824 shares. 2,998 are held by Cls Investments Llc. Bath Savings invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.79% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 18.27 million shares. Finemark Bank & Tru invested in 152,372 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 31,185 are owned by Advisory Serv Lc. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 9,210 shares. At Bancorporation holds 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,246 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,476 shares. Howard Capital invested in 17,583 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 28,901 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 17,508 shares to 540,616 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 83,118 shares. Hexavest holds 1,479 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,423 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 10,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc accumulated 15,681 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 38,030 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com reported 14,100 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Sei Invs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Bb&T Corp accumulated 20,472 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.03% or 415,791 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 248,842 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 3,067 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Apg Asset Nv holds 228,100 shares.