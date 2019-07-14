Tower Bridge Advisors Boosted Its Disney Walt Company (DIS) Position by $1.42 Billion; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shares Rose, Honeywell International Has Lifted Its Holding

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 14,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 72,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,880 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43B, up from 54,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Disney Walt Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Lc owns 46,718 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 71,905 are owned by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 33,556 shares. 19,633 are owned by M&T Bankshares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 18,050 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc has 55,559 shares. 11,932 are owned by Stock Yards Bank And Tru. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 23,191 shares. Moreover, Real Management Svcs Lc has 1.64% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Orrstown Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 262 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 33,475 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,438 shares in its portfolio. 327,662 were accumulated by Prudential Fin. 20,000 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 3,794 shares to 149,446 shares, valued at $6.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,504 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.