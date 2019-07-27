Tower Bridge Advisors Boosted Its Boeing Co. (BA) Holding; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,428 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 795 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 1,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 8,261 shares to 166,993 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat! Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 72,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 2,946 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Schaller Inv Gru has invested 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 86,590 are held by Fdx Advisors. Round Table Lc accumulated 3,389 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1.17M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Lau Associates Ltd has invested 0.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategic Advsrs Lc reported 4,661 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vontobel Asset owns 251,050 shares. Blackrock holds 95.95 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Opus Invest Inc has invested 0.74% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bath Savings Trust accumulated 4,364 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,147 shares to 213,572 shares, valued at $17.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 43,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,125 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M.