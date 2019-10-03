Tower Bridge Advisors Boosted Fedex (FDX) Stake; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Tower Bridge Advisors increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 3.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired 3,045 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Tower Bridge Advisors holds 84,697 shares with $13.91 billion value, up from 81,652 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $36.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 423,509 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 202 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 236 sold and reduced stakes in Eastman Chemical Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 106.65 million shares, down from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 151 New Position: 51.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 200 shares to 2,260 valued at $208.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl In (NYSE:PM) stake by 225 shares and now owns 18,226 shares. Automatic Data Proces (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12. MARTIN R BRAD bought $253,750 worth of stock or 1,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Prudential Fincl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Seabridge Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 735 shares. Adirondack owns 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,007 shares. 8,085 are owned by First Merchants. Eastern Bank accumulated 1,673 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Btc Cap Mngmt has 21,151 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 496,125 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 4,870 were accumulated by New England & Management Inc. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc owns 6,584 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James holds 288,229 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation invested in 4,940 shares or 0.24% of the stock. British Columbia Investment holds 0.07% or 48,595 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Invs LP has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 18,076 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx Corporation Common Stock has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 22.46% above currents $139.58 stock price. FedEx Corporation Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $17100 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $14200 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company for 38,199 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Llc owns 29,910 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hendley & Co Inc has 2.11% invested in the company for 57,850 shares. The New York-based Mrj Capital Inc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,271 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.