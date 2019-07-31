Tower Bridge Advisors Boosted Crown Castle Intl Cor (CCI) Holding by $66.56 Million; Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position as Stock Value Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (CCI) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 8,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $366.84. About 384,698 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21 million for 28.84 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock or 500 shares. 9,000 shares were sold by Stipancich John K, worth $2.66 million.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares to 107,791 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.