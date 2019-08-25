ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Both ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLTU) and RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) compete on a level playing field in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 4 0.50 N/A -5.02 0.00 RBC Bearings Incorporated 145 5.30 N/A 4.26 38.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and RBC Bearings Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RBC Bearings Incorporated 0.00% 11.4% 9%

Liquidity

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RBC Bearings Incorporated are 5.6 and 1.9 respectively. RBC Bearings Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ToughBuilt Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.2% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares and 99.9% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares. Insiders held 17.4% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of RBC Bearings Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 9.48% -1.25% -60.34% -52.76% 0% -49.35% RBC Bearings Incorporated -0.9% -3.76% 17.64% 17.3% 14.67% 24.1%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has -49.35% weaker performance while RBC Bearings Incorporated has 24.1% stronger performance.

Summary

RBC Bearings Incorporated beats ToughBuilt Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment. The Roller Bearings segment provides heavy duty needle roller bearings with inner rings, tapered roller bearings, track rollers, and aircraft roller bearings, which are anti-friction bearings that use rollers instead of balls. The Ball Bearings segment specializes in high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and commercial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high speed applications. The Engineered Products segment offers engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circular or rod. It serves the construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery, and other general industrial markets. The company offers its products through direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. RBC Bearings Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.