ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLTU) and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) compete with each other in the Machine Tools & Accessories sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -5.02 0.00 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 28 0.77 N/A 1.64 15.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 5.3% 4.8%

Liquidity

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. which has a 8.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ToughBuilt Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.7% of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 9.48% -1.25% -60.34% -52.76% 0% -49.35% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -1.33% -9.06% -8.99% -16.36% -16.98% -16.91%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. beats ToughBuilt Industries Inc.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.