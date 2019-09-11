ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLTU) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLTU) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.88% institutional ownership for its peers. 17.4% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.22% 13.33% 7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 261.30M 2.56B 21.87

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.75 2.48

As a group, Machine Tools & Accessories companies have a potential upside of -1.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 9.48% -1.25% -60.34% -52.76% 0% -49.35% Industry Average 9.48% 0.24% 17.64% 11.99% 8.22% 17.96%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers have 3.43 and 2.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ToughBuilt Industries Inc.

Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers beat ToughBuilt Industries Inc.