ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLTU) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLTU) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.88% institutional ownership for its peers. 17.4% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|10.22%
|13.33%
|7.75%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|261.30M
|2.56B
|21.87
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.48
As a group, Machine Tools & Accessories companies have a potential upside of -1.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|9.48%
|-1.25%
|-60.34%
|-52.76%
|0%
|-49.35%
|Industry Average
|9.48%
|0.24%
|17.64%
|11.99%
|8.22%
|17.96%
For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers have 3.43 and 2.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
Dividends
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers beat ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.