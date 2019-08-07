ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.07% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.88% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|10.22%
|13.33%
|7.75%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|261.30M
|2.56B
|21.87
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|1.00
|1.75
|2.50
As a group, Machine Tools & Accessories companies have a potential upside of -0.06%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|10.88%
|50.15%
|-54.39%
|-81.23%
|0%
|-58.29%
|Industry Average
|9.48%
|0.24%
|17.64%
|11.99%
|8.22%
|17.96%
For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
