ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.07% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.88% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.22% 13.33% 7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 261.30M 2.56B 21.87

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.00 1.75 2.50

As a group, Machine Tools & Accessories companies have a potential upside of -0.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 10.88% 50.15% -54.39% -81.23% 0% -58.29% Industry Average 9.48% 0.24% 17.64% 11.99% 8.22% 17.96%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors ToughBuilt Industries Inc.