ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.07% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.16% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.62% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|11.14%
|14.20%
|8.02%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|233.44M
|2.10B
|20.91
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.44
The potential upside of the competitors is 7.53%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|1.53%
|-27.44%
|-53.66%
|0%
|0%
|-18.81%
|Industry Average
|1.90%
|3.61%
|5.22%
|11.33%
|7.29%
|14.60%
For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s rivals beat ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
