ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.07% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.16% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.62% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.14% 14.20% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 233.44M 2.10B 20.91

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.44

The potential upside of the competitors is 7.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 1.53% -27.44% -53.66% 0% 0% -18.81% Industry Average 1.90% 3.61% 5.22% 11.33% 7.29% 14.60%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s rivals beat ToughBuilt Industries Inc.