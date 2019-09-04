Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Since Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.55% and 74%. Insiders held roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.