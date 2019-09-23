Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

We will be comparing the differences between Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.