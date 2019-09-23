Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

We will be comparing the differences between Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.63% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
