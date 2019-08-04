Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders are 17.85%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.