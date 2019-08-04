Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders are 17.85%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
