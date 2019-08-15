Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Allegro Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders are 17.85%. Competitively, Allegro Merger Corp. has 15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.