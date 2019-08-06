Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.24 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 demonstrates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and PICO Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.