Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 22.26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.