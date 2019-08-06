Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 22.26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
