Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 0% respectively. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|-0.2%
|2.52%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.83%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
