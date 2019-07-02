Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 0% respectively. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.